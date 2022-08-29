So much love! Camille Kostek and longtime love Rob Gronkowski make it a priority to keep their relationship “fresh and fun,” the model tells Life & Style exclusively.

Camille, 30, explains on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet that “a lot of the traveling” allows the duo to do their own thing while continuously supporting each other.

“Thank God for FaceTime,” she jokes. “It keeps it young, hot and fresh. We’re constantly missing each other, and it’s fun to just learn about each other and go on adventures with each other. It’s nice to have him on my shoots now that he’s retired. I’ve been watching him at a lot of his games, so it’s cool to, kind of, bring him behind the scenes and see what I like to.”

The Wipeout host admits that while she and Rob, 33, are public with the ins and outs of their relationship, there is “a lot that we keep private.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“We share what feels comfortable to us, which is a lot of the time is our dog lately. But yeah, there’s a lot that we keep private,” Camille explains. “We like to share a lot of the good times. I would say, I think we do a good job of balancing it out.”

While Camille may be known for her modeling jobs, she’s become quite the TV host and works alongside Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Shakira on the NBC series Dancing With Myself. After getting to know her costars, Camille tells Life & Style that there are a few surprising — and not so surprising — things about each of them.

“I will say, the No. 1 not surprising thing is that Liza Koshy is as big of a personality as she is online. She is that and more in person. Nick was so laid back and chill, super friendly, super kind, so professional. Really great at just taking the seat and just doing a great job of giving constructive criticism and keeping the show flowing,” she shares. “Shakira’s such a girls’ girl. So beautiful. So kind. I would just say, I think the thing that I was most shocked by was just that Shakira is as cool as you think she’d be.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Camille won the SI Swimsuit Model Search and made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2018. However, now she has a bikini brand of her own in collaboration with Swimsuits for All. She tells Life & Style that the most rewarding part of having her own line is “getting to see women around the world of all different body types tell me that it feels like second skin or they feel comfortable.”

She adds, “I love hearing that someone who typically wouldn’t wear, you know, a more cheeky bikini loves to wear it proudly. That makes it so worthwhile and makes me really happy.”