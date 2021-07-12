It’s no surprise when celebrities get plastic surgery done on their faces, but these days, they’re getting work done everywhere. And by everywhere, we mean below the waist. And no, we’re not talking about butts. Although they get those done, too.

Today, the hottest procedure that has stars like Kim Kardashian and Brandi Glanville singing its praises is vaginal rejuvenation or vaginal tightening. And if this is your first time hearing about it, fair warning: we’re about to get very TMI.

Vaginal cosmetic surgeries come in various types. The most popular is labiaplasty, an operation that removes excess skin from the outside of the vagina, and vaginoplasty, a procedure that reduces the size of the interior canal, making it tighter.

However, there are also less invasive procedures for those who want a little something-something without having to go under the knife.

Vaginal lasering, which Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have both had, is a gentler way to get “rejuvenated” that incorporates a hot wand being shoved up your hoohah. The heat from the wand stimulates collagen and promotes cell growth for smoother skin.

“My sisters they’ve had kids, and there’s a vaginal lasering, to tighten,” Khloé Kardashian said during a taping of her canceled talk show, Kocktails With Khloé. “In my household, all they do is talk about this vagina lasering. It’s like their discussion back and forth.”

But if you’re thinking of getting your vajayjay lasered off, you might want to save up your money — the procedure costs $3,000. You won’t be able to make your credit card payments, but at least your vagina will be nice and smooth!

