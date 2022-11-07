Naming a baby is quite a serious task, as the moniker will stay with them for the rest of their lives … most of the time. But in some cases, celebrities have decided the name they chose for their newborn didn’t match the child as he or she aged, and decided to switch up their monikers, sometimes months after coming into the world.

Kylie Jenner is the most famous and recent case of baby name regret. She and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed a son on February 2, 2022, and revealed on February 11 that his name was “Wolf Webster,” in an Instagram Story post shared by the cosmetics mogul.

It turned out the howler of a handle didn’t fit their little boy. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Kylie revealed in a March 21 Instagram Story, adding, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

“We really didn’t have a name decided, we thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,” the Kylie Swim founder explained during the September 28, 2022, episode of The Kardashians. “Then, we had to sign the birth certificate, or they would register him without a name or Social Security number. So, I felt the pressure to choose a name. We put Wolf Webster at the time and right after I signed the birth certificate I thought, ‘what did I just do?'” As of early November 2022, Kylie and Travis still hadn’t revealed what they decided to name their then-9-month-old son.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer changed the name of her son Gene’s middle name after making it a tribute to her stand-up comedic hero and friend, Dave Attell. The little one, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, was born in May 2019, and the Trainwreck star didn’t realize how “Gene Attell” sounded when said together until nearly one year later.

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” the I Feel Pretty actress revealed during an April 2020 episode of her “3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’” Whoops!

Keep reading for more celebrities who decided to change their children’s names.