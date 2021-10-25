Turns out, celebrity kids love to switch up their hairstyles just as much as their famous parents! From Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, to Kailyn Lowry‘s sons Isaac and Lincoln, plenty of A-listers have let their little ones dye their hair.

Unfortunately, some stars have faced serious backlashing after showing off their kids’ colored hair. Take Jessica Simpson, for example. The Open Book author came under fire in July 2019 after sharing two photos of her daughter Maxwell, who was 7 years old at the time, getting her hair dyed. “Inspired by The Descendants,” Jessica wrote via Instagram with the hash tags “901 girl” and “Maxi Drew.”

“Your daughter is so young. This is a shame,” one user commented. “So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed. She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense. That time is short,” added another.

Thankfully, fellow mom and celebrity Pink jumped in to defend Jessica. “I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her 7-year-old get her hair colored. So, we thought we’d share what we did yesterday,” the “So What” artist wrote via Instagram while sharing two photos of daughter Willow getting her hair dyed blue.

Pink also added the hash tags, “Blue hair don’t care,” “Get your own kids,” “Parent police are actually just lonely, sad people,” “I’ll dye your hair, too, losers,” and “Oh, look, no comments.”

Sadly, trolls have also attacked celebrity parents for the length of their kids’ hair. In September 2020, Brian Austin Green clapped back at haters who took issue with sons Noah, Journey and Bodhi having long hair.

“I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen,” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor began.

“The fact is my boys have and like long hair. In my opinion, they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and T-shirt combos and had short hair,” Brian continued. “Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are OK.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of celebrity kids rocking dyed hair.