JoJo Fletcher/Instagram; James Charles/Instagram

2020 has been difficult … to say the least. With that, it’s important to find joy in the little things while celebrating Christmas. If you’re keeping it low-key this year or flying solo due to the coronavirus pandemic, no worries! We’ve got you covered. Well, Hollywood’s got you covered. Some of your favorite A-listers — including Bachelor stars and the Kardashians — are sharing photos of their festive celebrations.

As it happens, a ton of celebrities got a major jump-start on the holidays this year. Take Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, for example. The former Jersey Shore star, 33, started decorating for Christmas the day after Halloween. “FINALLY,” Nicole captioned a photo of the (stunning!) end result on November 2.

Unfortunately, a handful of haters didn’t exactly appreciate her Christmas spirit. “The kids love preparing for Santa an extra month. We are all happier people sitting around the tree and watching Christmas movies,” the MTV alum explained of her decision to decorate early.

“The pandemic is depressing; Christmas is my savior. My kids realize once the decorations go up, we clean out the playroom and donate most of their toys for kids in need during the holidays,” Nicole continued. “I’m in love with Santa. Christmas goes too fast for just one month. Spread the joy. Stop being Scrooges and let us early Christmas people live.”

Well said, Snooki! In addition to the reality TV personality, Kylie Jenner first showed off her Xmas decorations on November 12. “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, revealed in her Instagram Story at the time. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas.”

In the clip, Kylie zoomed in on a gorgeous palm tree wrapped in red, green and white twinkling lights. “I love my tree,” the almost-billionaire gushed. We do too, girl! Since then, she’s continued to give fans a peek inside her $36 million mansion that’s completely decked out for Christmas. Needless to say, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott, is one lucky little girl!

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite stars are celebrating Christmas this year.