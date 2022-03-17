Some Celebrities Are Certified Neat Freaks! See Stars Who Are Obsessed With Cleaning and Organization

A lot of people require neatness and order surrounding their home lives and celebrities are no different. Stars have confessed to not being able to sleep at night knowing that there are dirty dishes in the sink, as well as not having people over to visit for fear they’ll mess their house up.

Khloé Kardashian is one of the most infamous celebrity neat freaks. She’s so hyper-organized that she’s described herself as having “Khloé-C-D,” a play on O.C.D. for the condition obsessive compulsive disorder. Khloé has given video tours of her immaculate home, where even the refrigerator is organized to perfection, including a special “dairy drawer” and containers of precut snacks and veggies.

In a March 2022 tour of her new home’s pantry featured on sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s lifestyle website poosh.com, it noted that Khloé’s walk-in pantry has all items are “organized, labeled, and showcased by category.” The large room features six floor-to-ceiling shelves with dry goods including crackers, noodles and cans of soup on the bottom. Snacks, cookies, dry pasta and cooking items take up the middle, while the top shelves contain Khloé’s china collection, as well as cheese and dessert glass serving ware.

Khloé’s not just neat in the kitchen either. She’s admitted to cleaning her shower once a day, while washing and bleaching her towels after every use!

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, is nearly as fanatical about keeping a clean house. Her $60 million mansion, which she formerly shared with ex-husband Kanye West, is immaculate and extremely minimalist, with zero clutter whatsoever. She doesn’t even like entertaining as it would mess up her orderly abode.

“I’m the biggest neat freak at home. I don’t have people over for that reason because I don’t like anyone in my space,” Kim confessed in a blog post on her website. She added, “I think I was a housekeeper in my last life. Sitting at home in sweats and cleaning out my closet would be a perfect night for me.”

Kim has shown off her accessories’ closet to fans in Instagram photos, and it is so organized it looks like a department store display. She has her purses coordinated by each designer brand, and her shoes and boots stored along shelving according to color.

The Kardashian sisters aren’t alone in their love of cleaning and organizing. Actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed, “I cannot function if there is a physical mess around me. If everything is falling apart, I go on a cleaning frenzy.” She can’t even go to sleep at night if she knows there are unclean dishes remaining in her kitchen sink!

Scroll down for celebrities who are obsessed with cleaning and organization.