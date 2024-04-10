Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros pitcher had two major wins in 2017. Just days after the baseball pro, 41, came out on top of the World Series in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he and the 31-year-old model tied the knot at a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy.

Upton met the baseball star in 2012, and after a few years of dating, they were engaged in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander, in 2018 — and Verlander has said that his little girl keeps him motivated to stay in shape and perform at his very best. “I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older,” he told People in 2019. “Maybe if anything, it’s going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy, and be a good pitcher as long as I possibly can. I want her to be able to remember me on the field.” Last Father’s Day, Upton celebrated her husband with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “I love watching you be the most incredible #GirlDad… Vivi and I are so lucky to have you @justinverlander. ❤️.”