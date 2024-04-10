From Vanessa Hudgens, who is expecting her first baby with new husband Cole Tucker, to Hannah Jeter, who has four children with her star shortstop Derek Jeter, these celebrity couples scored a home run when they met their match. Life & Style takes a look at the all-star ladies who found a relationship that fit like a glove.
Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker
The High School Musical star, 35, may have another baseball player on her hands when she gives birth to her first baby with the professional baseball shortstop and outfielder, 27. Three months after she and Tucker tied the knot during a beachside wedding in Tulum in December 2023, the singer and actress debuted her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March. “Oscars 2024!” she captioned several Instagram photos from the evening. “One for the books.”
The Princess Switch star has been linked to the former Pittsburgh Pirates player since late 2020 and went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2021. “He’s just kind of perfect for me,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April of that year. “I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”
Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros pitcher had two major wins in 2017. Just days after the baseball pro, 41, came out on top of the World Series in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he and the 31-year-old model tied the knot at a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy.
Upton met the baseball star in 2012, and after a few years of dating, they were engaged in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander, in 2018 — and Verlander has said that his little girl keeps him motivated to stay in shape and perform at his very best. “I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older,” he told People in 2019. “Maybe if anything, it’s going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy, and be a good pitcher as long as I possibly can. I want her to be able to remember me on the field.” Last Father’s Day, Upton celebrated her husband with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “I love watching you be the most incredible #GirlDad… Vivi and I are so lucky to have you @justinverlander. ❤️.”
Misty May-Treanor and husband Matt Treanor
No matter which parent they take after, it wouldn’t be a surprise if all three Treanor children became athletes. The former pro baseball catcher, who retired from the sport in May 2014, met the volleyball star at a sports therapy facility in California in late 2003 — and both are extremely talented in their respective sports. Misty is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and was inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016 while her husband has played for numerous professional teams, including the Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Though they’re both retired, Matt, 48, has gushed over his 46-year-old wife’s celebrity status. “In California it’s ridiculous. She gets stopped all the time,” he previously told Sports Illustrated. “Even on our honeymoon in Tahiti, we were trying to rent Jet Skis and you could hear people on the dock saying in broken English, ‘Olympic volleyball’ and pointing to her. Then they started chanting her name. It’s wild.”
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and husband Cutter Dykstra
After eight years of marriage, the Sopranos star, 42, still calls the former Washington Nationals baseman her “favorite.” In celebration of his 34th birthday last June, Sigler shared a sweet photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “You’re just the best. I posted this for you on your bday with one hour left in the day to spare you any birthday texts because you don’t love attention, even though you deserve it all. You’re my favorite person and you don’t have an instagram so you need my phone to see this. I love you.”
The pair tied the knot in a candlelit wedding in 2016 and share two children, sons Beau and Jack. These days, Sigler — who lives with Multiple Sclerosis after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease when she was 20 years old — said she often leans on Dykstra for support. “I don’t know if there’s enough ways that I can describe my gratitude for him,” she told People last year of her husband. “He’s made himself available to me in every way that I’ve needed support.”
Hannah Jeter and husband Derek Jeter
One of the greatest shortstops of all time, the former New York Yankees player quietly started dating the Sports Illustrated model in 2012 before getting engaged in 2015. And while Derek is a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, his wife actually thought he was a pitcher when they first met. “I know it sounds strange that I didn’t know he was a shortstop,” Hannah wrote in a 2017 blog post for The Players’ Tribune, which was founded by Derek. “I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, ‘Oh, come aawwnn.’ They probably don’t believe me. You probably don’t believe me. But it’s true.”
Since tying the knot in July 2016 at Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California, the Jeters have welcomed four children. Being a father, Derek has said, is “the most gratifying thing” he’s ever done. During an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Jeff Glor in 2018, he added, “Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile.”