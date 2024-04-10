Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
hannah and derek jeter, vanessa hudgens and cole tucker

Rich Schultz/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meet the Celebrity Wives of MLB Players: Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Upton, Hannah Jeter and More!

News
Apr 10, 2024 4:10 pm·
By John Quinn
Picture

Let’s hear it for the ladies! Though baseball may be America’s favorite pastime, these pro ball players have found love with some of Hollywood’s most A-list women.

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

From Vanessa Hudgens, who is expecting her first baby with new husband Cole Tucker, to Hannah Jeter, who has four children with her star shortstop Derek Jeter, these celebrity couples scored a home run when they met their match. Life & Style takes a look at the all-star ladies who found a relationship that fit like a glove.

Picture