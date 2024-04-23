Celine Dion’s heart will go on for Taylor Swift! The Canada native shot down claims that Taylor “snubbed” her at the 2024 Grammys more than two months after the incident.

“To present the award — the album of the year — to Taylor Swift — it was an honor because she’s having the time of her life and I’m the one who’s presenting it to her,” Celine, 56, gushed to Vogue France in a feature published on Monday, April 22. “But it’s always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation.”

On February 4, Celine showcased her strength amid her stiff person syndrome (SPS) ​battle by making a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys to present the award for Album of the Year. The “Because You Loved Me” singer announced Taylor, 34, as the winner for her album Midnights, who hopped on stage with her collaborators including Lana Del Rey, producer Jack Antonoff and sound engineer Laura Sisk. Viewers weren’t pleased to see Taylor grab the award from Celine without acknowledging her and deemed the interaction as shady.

“I am glad she understood quickly that ignoring the icon that is Celine was a bad move. I like Taylor, but having Celine wait there and ignoring her was not OK,” one person wrote via X. Others responded to the post, including a fan who replied, “ignoring?? what was she supposed to do with celine? ask her to stand with her in front while she accepts her award? gurl be serious.”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

That said, Celine seemingly shot down the rumors one day later when she posted a recap video of the Grammys via TikTok. The clip started with a photo of Taylor hugging Celine backstage after the “Cruel Summer” singer won AOTY. Fans loved that Celine chose that picture, in particular, to kick off the video and shared their excitement in the comment section.

“Celine slaying the swift drama. Such a queen move,” one fan wrote, while a second person commented, “Celine said y’all calm down and focus on the fact that I’m a honest to goodness national treasure.”

Celine Dion/ TikTok

While she’s dodging fan-made drama, Celine is shedding light on SPS after her 2022 diagnosis. In January, she revealed that she is coming out with the documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which will highlight her newfound daily life while living with the autoimmune and neurological disorder.

“It’s been hard for her to make peace with the changes to her life, her body, her capabilities, but Céline’s hopeful that this project will shine a light on SPS and the quiet battles that so many people [like her] are going through,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “She’s being very vulnerable.”