It’s all about balance! The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson exclusively told Life & Style how she and her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, are navigating their relationship amid her busy schedule while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“So obviously, like, dancing is my priority right now, but also so is my relationship. And so, [I’m] making or finding those small moments to still, like, make him feel appreciative,” Charity, 27, told Life & Style after the Tuesday, November 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars. “And he’s doing that for me, like, by supporting me. So, yeah, we’re in therapy. We’re doing everything that we can.”

The Georgia native revealed that she got advice from her fellow Bachelor Nation stars who also navigated their relationships while also competing on DWTS. “They warn you before,” Charity revealed. “So definitely, yeah, a lot of couples or girls warn me coming into this. But I think it just depends about, like, your intentions and, like, where our relationship was before we started all of this. And it was in a really, really great spot. And I knew I didn’t want, like, dancing to, like, get in the way of that.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

As for the couple’s therapy sessions, Charity reveals that she and Dotun, 31, are “grateful” for therapy and that her fiancé “is well on board” with their sessions. “I don’t want to toot my own horn, but they, like, our therapist is personally, like, really proud of us because we don’t really have, like, problems,” she explained. “It’s just, like, we’re doing things to be proactive, to, like, stay ahead of, like, I guess something going wrong in the in the future.”

Charity and Dotun fell in love on season 20 of The Bachelorette earlier this year. They got engaged during the show’s finale, which aired at the end of August. Just days after they were able to go public with their relationship, Charity began DWTS rehearsals.

Charity is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev on season 32 of DWTS. They are currently one of six teams left in the competition who are hoping to win the coveted mirrorball.

The other pairs remaining are Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. Charity’s partner, Artem, previously won the show when he was paired with The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 29.