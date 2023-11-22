A change of heart! Six months after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Chris Appleton filed for divorce from husband Lukas Gage on November 13, citing irreconcilable differences. “They hadn’t dated very long before they decided to get hitched,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “In the end, Chris realized he and Lukas weren’t meant for each other at all. They wanted different things.”

BFF Kim Kardashian, who’s been divorced three times, begged her longtime hairstylist, 40, to sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle with the White Lotus star, 28. The Skims mogul, 43, even offered to write the contract herself! “Chris and Lukas intended to get one,” the insider admits to Life & Style, “but didn’t.” They did, however, work out a postnuptial agreement, signed and dated just a week-and-a-half after their April 22 wedding, that ensured Chris and Lukas would keep their own separate property in the event they divorced. “No doubt Kim is breathing a huge sigh of relief for her friend,” says the source. “She, of all people, knows how things can turn out, despite the best intentions. She’s so glad Chris listened to her.”

“They didn’t spend a lot of time getting to know each other,” a second source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It was one of those crazy whirlwind romances.”