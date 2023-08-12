Chrishell Stause Slams Trolls Who ‘Ship’ Her and Ex Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is putting her foot down when it comes to online trolls telling her to consider getting back together with her ex Jason Oppenheim.

The Netflix star, 42, shared a screenshot of a direct message she received via her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 11, that read, “Miss you with Jason.”

“I get these comments all the time, on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote under the photo. “I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family and everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

Chrishell went on to say that Jason, 46, was happy in his own situation and was a great friend that she would have forever.

“But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time,” she continued. “Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you.”

Courtesy of Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Following Chrishell’s initial message, Jason co-signed his ex’s statement via his own Instagram Stories.

“This goes for all the similar comments in my feed too please,” the former attorney wrote. “Chrishell and G are an AMAZING couple so let’s please support them with love and appreciation.”

Jason and Chrishell dated for five months, going public with their romance in the summer of 2021. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he told Us Weekly in a July 28, 2021, statement, confirming their romance, adding, “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Unfortunately, the Selling Sunset coworkers announced their sudden split that December, with Jason confirming that the pair were ultimately at a stalemate when it came to the idea of starting a family.

Chrishell went public with her relationship with musician G Flip during the May 2022 Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell explained, adding, “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.” Chrishell added that she met them after starring in one of their music videos.

The pair shared a whirlwind romance, revealing their marriage more than a year later. Chrishell and the “About You” singer, 29, made the major announcement in an Instagram video featuring the artist’s latest song, “Be Your Man,” in May 2023. It featured moments from the beginning of their romance with “How it started” written across one photo while, “I’m not what you planned” appeared on another as G Flip sang the lyric. Those were followed by slides that read, “Love doesn’t always go as planned” and “Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” over the shot of their nuptials, with Chrishell holding a bouquet of flowers in the air while wearing a white gown as the pair embraced in a small chapel.