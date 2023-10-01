It hasn’t been wedded bliss for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Since they tied the knot in September 2013, he’s admitted to “selfish” behavior in their marriage while she confessed to being, at times, a “functioning alcoholic.” They’ve also endured a cyberbullying scandal — which got her temporarily canceled — and the horrifying loss of son Jack when Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant. “We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger,” John said last year. “Those tests have made us grow together.”

To celebrate making it through the ups and downs? John and Chrissy marked their first decade as husband and wife with a vow renewal! Accompanied by close friends and family, the cook-book author, 37, and the “Minefields” singer, 44, recently headed back to Lake Como, Italy — where they originally tied the knot 10 years ago — for a multi-day celebration. “Chrissy and John have been through so much in the past few years. It’s pushed their relationship to the limit,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “So they wanted to renew their commitment to each other in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives.”

Brining Joy Back

Indeed, Chrissy has shared that the picturesque region is where she realized she wanted to spend her life with John when they vacationed there in 2007. “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish,” she’s recalled. “I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with.”

This September, kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 9 months, and Wren — whom they welcomed via surrogate in June — were in tow as they exchanged vows for a second time at Villa Pizzo. “John and Chrissy didn’t spare any expense. They were like, ‘Let’s just throw a huge party!’” says the insider of the splashy bash, which featured the couple arriving via boat, a lakeside bar, John serenading his wife, and at least three outfit changes for Chrissy. “Luna and Miles were involved and had an absolute blast. Having all four of their children there made the festivities even more special.”

Also special was the extra weight behind their words this go-around. “There was so much more heart to these vows after all the trials and tribulations their family has been through over the past decade,” says the insider. “Now John and Chrissy say they want to do the entire renewal thing again in another 10 years!”