There’s nothing ordinary about John Legend’s net worth. The “Ordinary People” singer has been killing it on the music scene since the early 2000s, with hits including “All of Me,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Love Me Now” and many more. John has crooned his way to EGOT status, becoming the first Black man to earn Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, as well as the second youngest person to do so. This earned him a rightful spot as a coach on The Voice for multiple seasons. With all of that in mind, it’s no surprise that John has plenty of money to his name. Keep scrolling to learn more about his net worth.

What Is John Legend’s Net Worth?

John Legend has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does John Legend Make Money?

John, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, started his career by working with Kanye West, singing hooks on Kanye’s music. He became the first artist at Kanye’s GOOD Music label, where John released his debut album, Get Lifted, in 2004. The album won a Grammy and made other artists, including Jay-Z, the Black Eyed Peas and Mary J. Blige, want to work with John.

John continued his rise in popularity over the next several years until he hit international fame with his song “All of Me” in 2013. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has sold more than 5 million copies in the U.S., which has likely contributed to John’s high net worth. He’s also gone on eight tours throughout his career, so he’s constantly raking in concert money.

On top of his lucrative music career, John has made endorsement deals with companies like VRBO, Walgreens, Pampers, Google and Headspace. He also sold his music catalog to BMG and the investment firm KKR in 2022. The exact price of the deal was never made public, but John reportedly sold copyrights and rights to receive royalties on the music he made between 2004 and 2020, according to Bloomberg.

John even has a production company called Get Lifted Film with producer Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, the CEO of Friends at Work. The company made a multi-year deal with UCP, owned by NBCUniversal, in 2022. Get Lifted Film’s deal includes first looks at scripted and unscripted shows, according to The Wrap.

What Is John Legend’s Salary on ‘The Voice’?

Another large portion of John’s net worth comes from his salary on The Voice — it’s certainly no minimum wage. Since he started on the NBC singing competition in 2019, he has made an estimated $13 million per season, per StyleCaster. John has coached on seven seasons thus far, and he is set to coach again on season 24 in 2024.