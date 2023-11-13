Chrissy Teigen suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the Baby2Baby gala over the weekend.

While Chrissy, 37, stunned on the red carpet at the annual fundraising event in West Hollywood on November 11, she later took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had a mishap with her dress.

“Oh lol,” she captioned a photo taken from behind that showed her bent over as her zipper seemingly broke and exposed her entire back.

It’s not clear exactly when the wardrobe malfunction took place, though Chrissy’s dress was seemingly intact when she walked the red carpet earlier in the evening. The Cravings author stunned in a black detailed dress, which she accessorized with black heels and a gold clutch.

The former Lip ​Sync Battle host didn’t let the outfit drama negatively impact her night and shared several videos and photos from the event via her Instagram Stories.

Chrissy opened up about the situation just one month after Life & Style exclusively revealed that she and her husband, John Legend, renewed their wedding vows following several ups and downs in their marriage.

“Chrissy and John have been through so much in the past few years. It’s pushed their relationship to the limit,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October. “So they wanted to renew their commitment to each other in the place where they got married and where they spent some of the happiest days of their lives.”

John, 44, and Chrissy were joined by their close friends and family for the vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, which is where they originally tied the knot in 2013.

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The couple – who share kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 10 months, and Wren, 5 months – didn’t “spare any expense” when it came to the festivities and made sure their children were part of the celebration. “They were like, ‘Let’s just throw a huge party!’” the insider shared about the bash, which featured a lakeside bar, John serenading Chrissy and at least three outfit changes for the model. The source continued, “Luna and Miles were involved and had an absolute blast. Having all four of their children there made the festivities even more special.”

However, the most memorable part of the night might have been the couples’ vows. “There was so much more heart to these vows after all the trials and tribulations their family has been through over the past decade,” the insider shared. “Now John and Chrissy say they want to do the entire renewal thing again in another 10 years!”