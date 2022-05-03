Retired race car driver Danica Patrick knows how to rock swimsuits and bikinis, and her sexiest photos prove it!

The athlete turned 40 on March 25, 2022, and she flaunted her impressive figure during a beachy getaway with a group of her girlfriends. While some people may stress over hitting a big milestone, Danica gushed that she “loves the years.”

“Life keeps getting better in so many ways,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you to all of my family, friends and those who reached out. I felt very loved.”

Danica is in fantastic shape thanks to her athletic lifestyle, and she made the decision to remove her breast implants for her health. Nearly eight years after undergoing the initial surgery, she revealed that she had her implants taken out after suffering from medical complications she believed to be caused by the implants.

“I wasn’t sure I was ready to share this … but then I remembered that true vulnerability is sharing something you’re not really ready to. So here it is,” the Wisconsin native wrote via Instagram in May 2022. She explained that three years after getting her implants, she noticed she had been gaining weight and her hair appeared to be thinning.

Then, at the end of 2020, the “wheels came off” when it came to her health.

“I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know),” she continued, adding that she also suffered from dizziness, adrenal fatigue, hypoglycemia, leaky gut and more. “So, I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done.”

After seeing multiple doctors and trying different methods to heal her body, she concluded that she had breast implant illness, a term used by clinicians and patients to describe symptoms reported after breast reconstruction or augmentation surgery using implants, according to the FDA.

Danica was thrilled after removing her implants. “Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed – my face had more color and less dark circles … my face started producing oil again,” she continued. “I could take a 30 percent deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up.”

Keep scrolling to see Danica’s sexiest swimsuit photos!