David Beckham mocked his wife, Victoria Beckham, for previously claiming that she grew up in a “working class” family. The former professional athlete shared a photo of the couple having lunch with Victoria’s parents at The Ritz Carlton on December 31, and poked fun at the fashion designer in the Instagram caption.

“Just a casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz. Very working class,” David, 48, wrote sarcastically, along with a laughing face emoji.

Victoria, 49, made the “working class” claim in David’s documentary, Beckham, which was released on Netflix in October. While doing a one-on-one interview for the show, Victoria opened up about her childhood and said, “We’re very, very working class.”

From another room, David caught wind of the interview and popped in to deny his wife’s description. “Be honest,” he insisted. “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After Victoria initially responded, “It’s not a simple answer. It depends,” she eventually admitted that her parents had a Rolls-Royce in the 1980s.

David added a reference to this in his New Year’s Eve Instagram post. “My mother and father in law left [lunch] in [their] Roll’s,” he joked.

Viewers of Beckham thought it was hilarious to see David put Victoria in her place while the cameras were rolling. The pair’s relationship was a focal point of the docuseries, as they discussed the ups and downs of their 24-year marriage.

Most notably, the couple addressed a difficult period of their marriage in the early 2000s when the soccer star was accused of having an affair with Rebecca Loos. David denied the affair allegations in 2004, but Victoria still said it was a “nightmare” experience to go through. “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” she admitted in the documentary.

Meanwhile, David revealed that it was “incredibly difficult” for him to see his wife hurting. “But we’re fighters and at the time we needed to fight for each other,” he explained. “We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”

After the documentary came out, Rebecca, 46, stood by her story and slammed David for making her look like a “liar” in the footage. “He is making himself a victim and he is making me look like the liar,” she said in October. “He’s making me look like I made up these horrible stories and that I’m the one who made Victoria suffer. Poor him. He had nothing to do with it. It’s so awful.”