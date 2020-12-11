“My mom’s skin is already flawless. So, for this holiday season, I am putting ISDIN Si-Nails in her stocking,” states aesthetic industry rainmaker Meg Driscoll . “She hasn’t been able to get regular manicures during Covid, so this is a perfect time to use Si-Nails, which is clinically proven to strengthen brittle nails by increasing thickness, flexibility and durability of the nail. Once Covid is over, regular use with this easy product will make her future manicures last longer!”

“I love Olay Retinol24 Max as the perfect gift for my mom,” says dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry . “As she has gotten older, her skin has become drier. This moisturizer helps to stimulate collagen and fight fine lines and wrinkles while providing much-needed hydration! It’s also really affordable and from a brand I trust.”

“My recommendation for the best skincare gift for your sister this holiday season is CE Ferulic ,” exclaims dermatologist Dr. Matthew Elias . “Not only will it make their skin glow, but it will also age them backward! This protects against environmental damage, reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and brightens the skin. It’s great for both everyday use and post-procedure and can be combined with your regular skincare regimen to yield even better results”

“Only the best will do for my sister! So, this holiday season I’m giving her TNS Advanced+ Serum from Skin Medica,” notes dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai . “It’s from one of the most scientifically advanced brands on the market. With night use, in just two short weeks, she’ll start to see improvements in uneven skin tone and texture.”

“Everyone thinks of skincare as topical products … but you can help your skin from the inside out, too! I recommend HealFast Rejuvenate for your best friend who wants to optimize their advanced skincare regimen beyond long-standing staples like moisturizers and sunscreens,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Roostaeian . “This product is unique in that it is taken orally, which provides the building blocks and supplements that allow one to repair and restore beautiful skin from within!”

“A combination of Alastin Restorative Skin Complex is my skin gift recommendations for your BFF,” states dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson . “This is the perfect product to repair her skin on a daily basis and after we implement in-clinic aesthetic procedures. The trihex peptides makes this product so unique as they boost our ability to make collagen and elastin fibers in our skin, without any irritation or redness!”

So, the holidays are quickly approaching and you have no idea what to get for that special someone in your life, huh? Well, relax knowing that great skin is the gift that keeps on giving — and I reached out to the nation’s leading skincare minds to get their expert opinions. Welcome to Life & Style ‘s first-ever holiday skincare product gift guide!

For Your Coworker:

“Obagi Professional C Microdermabrasion Polish is that rare find you’ll want to gift to a coworker this holiday season!” notes dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “It contains very high levels of brightening and antioxidant Vitamin C in a polishing base — perfect for a little extra boost of skin glow. They’ll head into the new year looking fresh!”

“If you want to give your coworker a great skincare product but don’t know where to start then look no further than giving the gift of a good retinol serum,” says skincare expert Camille Morgan. “Beauty fanatics agree that Retinoids (Vitamin A derivatives) are perfect for almost all ages and all skin types. This proven ingredient is perfect for slowing the signs of aging by helping to increase cellular turnover — supporting healthy collagen, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture and tone. I’m gifting LaserAway Beauty’s My Hero Retinol Repair Night Serum because it is partnered with a special Hyaluronic Acid complex and a duo peptide so you can awaken to skin that is smoother and radiant. Your gift recipient will have radiant skin after just a few short weeks!”

For Your Grandmother:

“I recommend that you gift moisturization to your grandmother this holiday season!” remarks plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “It’s my opinion that Revision D.E.J. Face Cream is the best all-around best daytime and nighttime moisturizer. Grandma will love it!”

“All grandmothers should receive the holiday gift of Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream,” notes dermatologist Dr. Curtis Asbury. “It contains both glycoprotein and squalene, ingredients which are known for their ability to hydrate the skin and improve the natural moisture barrier of the skin. It works wonders in the winter when the low indoor humidity tends to dry out the skin.”

For Your Teen:

“For my teen son, I love Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Clearing Serum,” says dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “The AlphaRet Clearing serum contains a combination of alpha-hydroxy acid, retinol and salicylic acid which helps his skin clarity, pore size and makes his skin glow and healthy! Got to keep him looking good while playing League of Legends from Riot Games with his friends!”

“Nearly all teens suffer from acne but they are notoriously non-compliant with their skincare,” says dermatologist Dr. Alpesh Desai. I recommend Neutrogena Rapid Clear Maximum Strength Treatment Pads as a great holiday gift for the acne-prone teenager in your life!”

For Your Man:

“Glycolic 10 Overnight Cream gets rid of dull skin and ingrown hairs overnight. (My husband steals mine all the time!)” finds cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sheila Barbarino. “It’s a hydrating, exfoliating nighttime treatment in one product. A man wants a quick go-to product that is easy to use — this is it. Get this cream for the man in your life this holiday season so he can wash his face at bedtime and apply all over his face and neck, brush his teeth and go to bed. Easy peasy!”

“Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter Body Wash is a great stocking stuffer for any man that likes to smell fresh,” says dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman. “Packed with the power of Shea butter, it provides a thorough cleansing while restoring the skin barrier to fight the damage of the harsh winter climate!”

“I like it when my dad uses Old Spice,” says second-grader Scarlett Kirby. “It makes him smell manly. Like Fiji. Wait. What is Fiji? An apple? Anyway, I like that smell.”