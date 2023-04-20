Who Is Replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella? Cancelation, New Headliners

Sorry, Frank Ocean fans, but you won’t be seeing the Channel Orange musician at the second weekend of Coachella in 2023. It was confirmed on Wednesday, April 19, that the singer would not be taking the stage during his scheduled headlining spot on Sunday, April 23.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” a statement from his team read, in part, to Variety. Keep reading for more details.

Did Frank Ocean Drop Out of Coachella?

Yes, the singer apparently dropped out of the festival due to an injury.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” the statement from his team continued. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The message concluded with a note from Frank himself.

“‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean,” the statement read.

Who Is Replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella?

Blink-182 reportedly to take the stage Sunday night in lieu of Frank’s cancellation. All three original members of the “Adam’s Song” group — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker — will apparently take the stage.

While Variety was first to report the news, the group’s singer Tom seemingly confirmed that Blink-182 would perform with a since-deleted Instagram post. “See you Sunday night,” he shared before removing the post.

Their apparently headlining slot at the music festival comes following Blink-182’s first-ever show with all three founding members since 2014. The trio performed a surprise show on April 14, during the festival’s first weekend.

What Happened During Frank Ocean’s Coachella Performance?

The “Super Rich Kids” singer got major backlash from fans who attended Coachella after his set on April 16 was pushed back an hour after its original time. Those watching from home were also unhappy with the artist after his performance wasn’t broadcast via YouTube.

“Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream,” YouTube wrote on Twitter before he was set to take the stage. “The current schedule is in the description.”

The current Coachella debacle marked Frank’s first live show since 2017. He was originally scheduled to perform during the 2020 music festival. However, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.