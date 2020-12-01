Sending a message? Malika Haqq shared two intense tweets seemingly revealing she was cheated on. “I’ve never cheated in a committed relationship,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star began on Monday, November 30. “I can’t wait to be in a relationship and crave being outside. Sorry, ladies. I had to.”

In a follow-up tweet, the reality TV personality, 37, wrote, “This one is for you. GROW UP.” As it stands, it’s unclear who Malika was addressing. However, she and ex O.T. Genasis, who welcomed son Ace Flores in March 2020, have somewhat of a difficult past.

Shutterstock

“Me and my son’s father actually dated for, like, two-and-a-half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder,” the Los Angeles native explained during a September 17 episode of KUWTK. “We’ve agreed to coparent and bring our son into a loving environment and that’s the most important thing.”

The famous twin and “CoCo” artist, 33, began dating in 2017 before briefly splitting in 2018. Although Malika and O.T. (whose real name is Odis Oliver Flores) reconciled, they ultimately called it quits for good in June 2019. “Single,” she captioned a sexy Instagram photo of herself at the time.

In a later October episode of KUWTK, Malika revealed her coparenting efforts with the “Cut It” rapper weren’t going as planned. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend expressed.

“Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business, but ultimately, there’s not much of it that I can avoid,” Malika continued. “To be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … [while] he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl.”

Since then, the Famously Single alum hasn’t shown much of O.T. on social media, save for a sweet post during Ace’s “bath time” in early October. “Did something right. We have the happiest baby,” Malika gushed.