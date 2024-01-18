Now that former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her final rose recipient Bryan Abasolo are getting divorced, her runner-up, Peter Kraus, has broken his silence on if he plans to get in touch with her.

While the Wisconsin native, 37, said he “won’t be the first to reach out,” Peter would be open to reconnecting with Rachel, 38, if she made the first move but specified that it would be “as friends,” on the Wednesday, January 17, episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast.

“If she reached out and asked for coffee, yes, I would love to hear how life has been. I would love to know what you’ve been up to, all of these amazing experiences I know you’ve been through. We had great conversations when we were talking, so it would be great to talk to her again,” he explained.

Peter continued, “I haven’t reached out, I thought about reaching out as a support system being like, ‘We went through this experience together.’ We’re forever connected in that way, whether it’s for the good, or the bad … but realized that wasn’t my place.”

“I’m not a part of her life anymore. She’s not a part of my life anymore. If it was meant to be, it would’ve been then,” the personal trainer said about the intense relationship that developed between himself and Rachel, in 2017 during season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Peter was the frontrunner and fan favorite in Rachel’s season. He made it to the finals along with Bryan, 43, but the attorney had such deep feelings for Peter and was hoping for a proposal. Unfortunately, he wasn’t ready to take such a big step after knowing each other for such a short time and wanted to continue a dating relationship after the show ended. The pair had an emotional, tear-filled breakup before Rachel went on to accept Bryan’s proposal at the final rose ceremony in Spain.

Rachel and Bryan got married in August 2019, but seemed to spend quite a bit of time apart, as his chiropractic practice was based in Miami while she lived in Los Angeles. He eventually moved west, and the pair bought a home together in North Hollywood, California.

Bryan shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Rachel on January 2, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their separation date as December 31, 2023.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” Bryan wrote on Instagram after the divorce news broke, adding, “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Rachel addressed the split on the January 5 episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast, starting off by saying, “I didn’t think I would get emotional. First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out …You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

The Dallas, Texas, native said she wasn’t ready to discuss details of why the couple were divorcing, adding, “I will eventually. But now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”