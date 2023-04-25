Missing out on the big day? Sofia Richie’s elegant wedding to husband Elliot Grainge was straight out of a fairytale, but was her brother, Miles Richie, in attendance? Keep scrolling for everything we know about him and his rumored absence.

Did Sofia Richie’s Brother Attend Her Wedding?

Though Sofia, iconic dad Lionel Richie, and famous sister Nicole Richie all took to social media to post candid photos and sweet videos throughout the wedding weekend, Miles remained silent on Instagram, leading to fan speculation that he wasn’t in attendance. His last post as of publication was made in May 2022, and the blushing bride hasn’t shown up on his public page since September 2021.

Adding fuel to the fire, Miles did not appear in any photos Sofia posted of the big day and was notably absent from a formal portrait taken of her, Nicole and Lionel. He was also missing from the wedding party snaps taken on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, the elegant venue chosen for the star-studded event.

Sadly, Miles reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before Sofia’s wedding, according to TMZ, keeping him away from the festivities.

Reps for Sofia and Miles did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Are Sofia Richie and Her Brother Miles Close?

Though Miles and Sofia reportedly weren’t able to celebrate her wedding together, the brother-sister duo appear to be very close. When the news broke that she and Elliot were engaged, an inside source told Us Weekly exclusively that Miles couldn’t have been happier for his younger sibling.

“Her brother, Miles, is so proud of his little sister and Nicole is so sweet, giving her advice on marriage and being an amazing big sister,” the source shared at the time. “It’s a really happy time for the whole family and they are thrilled to welcome Elliot into their family.”

Though his own social media use is minimal, Miles did sing his sister’s praises when wishing her a happy birthday in 2021.

“Happy birthday to you my favorite little human,” Miles wrote alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps of the pair. “Happy to experience this journey called life with you by my side, like mom always said you will be my longest relationship.”

As for Sofia, she similarly wished Miles a happy birthday via Instagram in May 2022, calling her brother her “best friend.” “I can’t imagine doing life without you. I love you so much,” she wrote.