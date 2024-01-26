Travis Kelce has to ~shake it off~ when he hears jokes about his relationship with Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs practices. His teammate Drue Tranquill revealed what happens when the team DJ plays Taylor’s songs while they’re on the field.

“[There will] be moments, like, at practice when … our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song and everybody kind of jokes about it,” the linebacker, 28, said on “The Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday, January 24. “[It’s] something fun and we enjoy poking fun at Travis.”

Though the team might throw a few playful jabs at Travis, 34, during practice, Drue said the topic of the tight end’s relationship doesn’t often come up in the locker room.

“It’s interesting. You don’t really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room,” he added. “I think the wives and the girlfriends [are talking about it more]. I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building.”

Travis’ romance with Taylor, 34, began in July 2023 after he revealed on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier that month but never got the chance. The singer admired his attempt and reached out with help from an unnamed Cupid. They dated quietly for a few months before Taylor hard-launched the romance by attending the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023. Fans have kept a close eye on the relationship ever since.

Getty

Though Travis doesn’t often talk to his teammates about Taylor, Drue said he could tell the couple is “in love.”

“They’ve got really, really something going and we enjoy having her,” he said of Taylor’s frequent appearances in the VIP boxes at games. “It brings a lot of energy and a lot of fun to our fans. And so that’s good for business, good for football and good for the NFL.”

Taylor’s attendance at games has been somewhat controversial, as some NFL fans think the cameras pan over to her too much. However, she made it clear in her TIME Person of the Year interview in November 2023 that she’s only there to support her man and has no control over how often she’s shown on TV.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”