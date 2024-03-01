The Most Fashionable Cast! ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere Looks From Zendaya, Florence and More [Photos]

The cast of Dune: Part Two included some of Hollywood’s most fashionable and risk-taking young stars, who absolutely slayed their red carpet looks throughout the film’s various premiere locations.

Zendaya maintained her style queen reputation by wearing a futuristic Mugler silver robot suit from the designer’s 1995 collection, which exposed her bare butt and breasts at the movie’s February 15 premiere in London. She later changed into a more comfortable yet gorgeous black gown.

She was joined in fashion moments by costars Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, as they kept turning heads on red carpets across the globe.