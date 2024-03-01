Zendaya’s ‘Dune 2’ Premiere Looks: Her Metallic Suit and More Red Carpet Outfits [Photos]

The cast of Dune: Part Two has been promoting the anticipated film around the world for weeks ahead of its Friday, March 1, release date. The various movie premieres have allowed Zendaya to hit the red carpet in a number of stunning ensembles, including a futuristic metallic suit that had fans talking for days.

The actress, 27, is a fashion icon and has not disappointed on the Dune 2 press tour. While working with her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya put together several incredible looks that just kept getting better!