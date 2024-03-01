The cast of Dune: Part Two has been promoting the anticipated film around the world for weeks ahead of its Friday, March 1, release date. The various movie premieres have allowed Zendaya to hit the red carpet in a number of stunning ensembles, including a futuristic metallic suit that had fans talking for days.
The actress, 27, is a fashion icon and has not disappointed on the Dune 2 press tour. While working with her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya put together several incredible looks that just kept getting better!
Zendaya attended a photocall for Dune 2 in Mexico and showed some skin in a dress with midsection cutout. The ensemble featured a plethora of mismatched fabrics with a halter neckline and high leg slit.
February 6, 2024 — Mexico
At the official premiere in Mexico City, the Euphoria star wore a high-waisted brown skirt with another sexy leg slit, along with a cropped sweater that just barely covered her chest. The brown outfit was paired with chocolate-hued makeup and a sleek hairdo parted to the side.
February 12, 2024 — Paris
The cast headed to a photocall at Shangri La Hotel in Paris, France, and Zendaya came to slay in her strapless white dress. The outfit featured a cutout design on top and a slit up one leg.
February 12, 2024 — Paris
Later that day, Zendaya went to the official Paris premiere in another stomach-baring ensemble. The crop top and skirt combination featured a dramatic high neckline and poofy skirt.
February 14, 2024 — London
At the photocall in London, England, Zendaya wore a menswear-inspired look, which featured a baggy blazer and matching black pants. She completed the look with her hair slicked back in a ponytail.
February 15, 2024 — London
The London premiere featured Zendaya wearing the iconic metallic suit, which had sheer cutouts that showed off her chest and backside. The futuristic ensemble covered her entire body, including her hands and feet.
February 21, 2024 — South Korea
Zendaya wore a jumpsuit to a press conference for the movie in Seoul, South Korea. Her costar Timothée Chalamet rocked a matching look in a different color as they hit the red carpet.
February 22, 2024 — South Korea
When Zendaya walked the red carpet at the South Korea premiere, she wore a tight gray dress with red detailing. Her hair was styled in two long braids and the look was appropriately accessorized with tights and pumps.
February 25, 2024 — New York City
The final stop of the press tour was in New York City, where Zendaya rocked a gorgeous gown with sheer cutout down her midsection and legs. She let her hair down in voluminous curls to complete the look.