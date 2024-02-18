Your account
zendaya sexiest sheer outfits over the years

Getty (2)

Zendaya’s Sexiest Sheer Outfits: Her Revealing ‘Dune 2’ Premiere Look and More See-Through Ensembles

Fashion & Beauty
Feb 18, 2024 12:43 pm·
By
Picture

Zendaya’s see-through look at the premiere of Dune 2 wasn’t the first time she rocked a daring sheer ensemble on the red carpet. The actress has dared to bare in a number of sexy sheer outfits over the years.

While growing up in the public eye, Zendaya has become a fashion icon and is certainly not afraid to take risks with her bold style choices.

Scroll through the gallery below for some of Zendaya’s best sheer looks!

