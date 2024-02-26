Your account
zendaya wears sheer cutout dress to dune 2 nyc premiere

Zendaya Stuns in Dress With Sexy Sheer Cutout at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in NYC [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Feb 26, 2024 8:51 am·
Zendaya is continuing to slay on her press tour for Dune: Part Two. The actress hit the red carpet for the film’s premiere in New York City on Sunday, February 25, and she looked incredible in a long gown with sheer cutouts.

The long-sleeved white dress had gold detailing across the bottom, with a sheer cutout down the entire midsection and down both legs. Zendaya, 27, has worn a number of buzzed-about looks while promoting Dune 2 and she certainly kept it up with her NYC ensemble.

In addition to posing for solo photos, the Emmy winner also took pictures with castmates like Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on Friday, March 1.

