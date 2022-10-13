Ready to mingle. Emily Ratajkowski attended W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City while dazzling in a very revealing fishnet dress on Wednesday, October 12.

The model attended the celebration in the ultimate party outfit as she donned a nude-blush satin bra and underwear underneath the see-through gown. She completed the mermaid-inspired ensemble with wavy hair and black heels.

Emily was seemingly just as obsessed with her outfit as the rest of us as she made sure to share a video of her completed look via IG after attending the star-studded party. The “My Body” author’s friends couldn’t help but swoon over her look and posted endless content of her on Instagram throughout the night.

“In her bitch era,” La Ligne cofounder Molly Howard wrote over an Instagram Stories video of Emily dancing at the sexy venue.

The night was filled with good music, dancing and food as Emily re-shared Instagram Stories of her eating chow mien out of the box alongside green dumplings.

It was a big day for the “Blurred Lines” music video star as she released her new podcast, “High Low With Em Rata,” the same day.

“That’s right, I finally have a podcast. Now introducing: HIGH LOW! Two episodes each week: every Tuesday, I’ll host an intimate conversation with a special guest, including celebrities, incredible authors, close friends and people I admire,” she wrote via Instagram alongside chic promo art. “Every Thursday, I’ll bring you a monologue episode, where I’ll pick a theme or a question I’m interested in and get into it — discussing everything from politics and feminism to sex and Tik Tok. I’m really fucking excited.”

Emily shared more cover art for the podcast, powered by Sony Music, the following day, while noting that she is still in her “bitch era.” The influencer first deemed she was in the new stage in her life during a September TikTok video where she weighed in on the “fetishization of female pain and suffering.”

“You know what’s kinda hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So, I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off,” she said in the clip. “I’m gonna be in my bitch era. 2022, baby, is my bitch era. This is, I think we should all be in our bitch era.”

Life & Style confirmed in July that Emily and estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard split after four years of marriage, two months before she filed for divorce. A source told Life & Style in August that the Uncut Gems producer “cheated” on Emily “multiple times,” including when she “was pregnant” with their son, Sylvester.

Keep scrolling to see Em Rata’s sexy fishnet outfit!