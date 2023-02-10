Mother-daughter relationships are exhausting, just ask Emma Roberts! The Scream Queens star hilariously called out her mom, Kelly Cunningham, for posting the first photo of grandson Rhodes Robert’s face.

“Little man is growing up!” Kelly, 60, shared via Instagram on February 3. Days later, Emma, 32, noticed the photos on her mom’s page.

“When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” the former Nickelodeon star shared via Instagram Stories, alongside the photo. Kelly, for her part, laughed it off and reshared her daughter’s Instagram Stories post, writing, “The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touché.”

Emma Roberts/ Instagram

Emma and ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed their son, Rhodes, in December 2020. The former flames started dating in March 2019 and keep their relationship under wraps for the first year. Emma confirmed their romance in August 2020 Instagram post while revealing the sex of their baby. “Me … and my two favorite guys,” she shared at the time.

One year after welcoming Rhodes to the world, multiple sources confirmed their split to In Touch. “It wasn’t working,” the insider shared at the time, revealing that “there’s always a possibility” the duo could reconcile “down the line.”

Despite her and Garrett’s split, Emma has leaned on her family for help when it comes to working and raising her baby boy.

“Well, my mom came out for two weeks during COVID and that was three years ago. So, she’s never left, which is great because I have a built-in babysitter,” the Holidate actress joked on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month. “But, it’s a built-in babysitter who doesn’t follow any of the rules. … They’re besties, they team up against me. It’s a whole thing.”

In June 2020, Us Weekly was first to report that Emma was pregnant. In the days following the news, the actress’ mom confirmed their her daughter had a baby on the way, forcing Emma to go public with her pregnancy announcement. At the time, the Tell Me Lies producer joked that she had been in an “Instagram war” with Kelly, who “spilled the beans” about the baby.

“It was a disaster,” Emma shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2020. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop … I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon.”