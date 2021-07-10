No more kiddos! Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass shared a snapshot from his vasectomy surgery on Friday, July 9, just one day after revealing he would undergo the procedure “for real this time” via his Instagram Stories. The reality star is a dad of five — and shares two of his children with former BiP costar and estranged wife Carly Waddell.

“Game time,” the 38-year-old captioned a photo of his legs covered in a hospital gown as he laid in a hospital bed. On Thursday, July 9, Evan shared a screenshot of his iPhone calendar for the following day and captioned it, “Busy day tomorrow.” The calendar entry had several events: “Vasectomy for real this time,” “Ask Me Anything: Valium Edition,” “Release OnlyFans livestream of snip for only [six] low payments of $59.99 plus shipping and handling” and “Evan out until 2026.”

Evan Bass/Instagram

Evan and his former flame, 35, wed in 2017 after meeting and getting engaged during season 3 of BiP, which was shot in 2016. The pair welcomed 3-year-old daughter Bella and 20-month old son Charlie over the course of their nearly five-year relationship — but in December 2020, the duo announced their split.

Less than a month after the pair revealed their breakup, Carly took to her YouTube channel to give more details on the shocking demise of her relationship with the erectile dysfunction specialist. “We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We’ve been going to therapy for years,” she explained in the vlog. “We tried. We tried, y’all, for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy.”

She added about the reason for going their separate ways, “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top.”

Carly continued, “If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard. We’ve been trying to figure it out and trying, trying, trying.” The Texas native also revealed in the video that Evan was the one who initially asked for a divorce.