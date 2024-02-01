Francia Raisa isn’t ready to say goodbye to How I Met Your Father and urges fans to help get the show renewed following its cancellation on Hulu during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After the comedy was canceled following two seasons in September 2023, many fans were left heartbroken because the season 2 finale ended on a cliffhanger. Francia, 35, weighs in on where she sees her character, Valentina, going if the show continues and admits she was “really curious to see what happens with her whole love triangle with Josh Peck‘s character” after it was revealed Valentina eventually has a child with Tom Ainsley’s character, Charlie.

“In the last episode we saw I was making out with him, and that’s my best friend’s love interest,” Francia tells Life & Style at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, January 31, about her memorable scene with Josh, 37. The kiss was especially shocking because his character previously dated Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie.

She continues, “So what was going to happen there? Were Sophie and Valentina going to have a situation? Was she not going to care?”

Francia knows fans have the same questions she does, and suggests one way viewers might be able to bring the show back. “Sign a petition. They told me that,” she says of the show’s creators.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress adds that the show’s creators have not revealed the title question of who the father of Sophie’s son is. “I asked who the father was and they said, ‘If it’s dead, we’ll tell you,’” she reveals. “But I haven’t gotten a call yet, so we’ll see.”

In addition to discussing the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, Francia – who previously donated a kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017 – also opens up about the importance of health during the event.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert

“It’s just super important for all of us, especially women. We have so much going on with our – not just our organs, but our reproductive system, our hormones. It’s important to keep on top of it, and you’re not crazy if you’re feeling insane at some point,” she shares. “‘I don’t know why I’m sad. I don’t know why I feel this way.’ There’s something going on inside of you, and I love this event because it brings awareness for all of us to start talking about it and kind of figure it out.”