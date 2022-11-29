Health hurdle. Hailey Bieber showed her “painful” swollen stomach from a very large ovarian cyst the “size of an apple.”

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” the model, 26, explained via her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 28.

The Rhode founder shared a photo of her bare stomach, noting that her abdomen protruding was “not a baby” but rather the effects of the uncomfortable cyst.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” Hailey continued. “I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

This is not the first time the New York native has spoken out about her health struggles. She was hospitalized in March 2022 after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

While she was having breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, whom she married in September 2018, she recalled feeling a “weird sensation” travel up her right arm. She “couldn’t speak” and the right side of her face “started drooping” when the “Purpose” singer asked if she was OK.

“Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke,” she said about “the scariest moment of my life.” Luckily, Hailey made a speedy recovery after the scary incident.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained in an April 2022 YouTube video recounting what happened.

Her doctors told her there were three factors that could have likely caused the blood clot.

“One was that I just recently started birth control pills, which I should have never been on because I am somebody who suffered from migraines anyway,” she said. “And I just did not talk to my doctor about this.”

Other factors were that the influencer had recently recovered from COVID-19 and she had gone on a long flight from Paris back home to California “in a very short amount of time.”

All in all, it was “the perfect storm” to cause a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke.

“The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart and instead of — what typically happens if you have a small blood clot is that the heart will filter the blood clot to your lungs and your lungs will absorb it,” Hailey continued. “What happened with me is my blood clot actually escaped through the flap, or the hole in my heart, and it traveled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA.”