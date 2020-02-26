Get it, girl! Singer Halsey went topless and makeup-free while literally living her best life in a gorgeous hot spring pool as she enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation out in Reykjavík, Iceland. Needless to say, we’re all about the Manic artist taking time for herself — and looking flawless while she does it.

In a series of five photos and video clips posted to her Instagram feed, the 25-year-old could be seen rocking a bare face with her hair up in a towel hanging out in the gorgeous blue water, which appeared to be at the country’s famed Blue Lagoon. She even took a quick selfie vid with a butterfly filter that enhanced her natural beauty. It definitely looked as though the starlet was having a lovely time.

We’re glad to see the New Jersey native enjoying her time away from all the craziness of A-list life. In fact, the “Graveyard” singer touched on her battle with mental illness — the starlet suffers from bipolar disorder — in a heartfelt Instagram Story post on February 24.

“We want artists who speak about mental health when they are well dressed, showered, successful, empowered and polite; on the ‘brighter side’ of things,” she began her post, writing over a black and white photo of the beach with 8-bit cloud GIFs.

“We applaud ‘well-groomed’ and ‘well behaved’ versions of ‘crazy people.’ We want inspiration porn to use as accusational [sic] evidence against other people when we think they aren’t ‘trying hard enough,'” the pop star continued. “Be more like [blank]! And then, when the reality sets in, the less attractive parts of mental illness appear, we recoil in fear and disgust and pass judgment.”

Ultimately, the brunette beauty wanted her fans to know she wouldn’t be that person for them. “I am not a professionally styled figurehead in a beautiful suit. I am not an inspirational speaker who pressed ‘skip level’ and arrived to a finish line,” she affirmed. “I am a human being and there is a treacherous road I walk that has led me to the pedestal I’ve been cast to stand upon. Don’t erase the journey simply because it isn’t as palatable as the result.”

Talk about some serious inspo. Hope Iceland is treating you well, babe — you deserve it.