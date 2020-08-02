Harry Styles Looks Seriously Dreamy Jogging in Italy With His New Mustache

Only Harry Styles could make going for a jog look sexy. The former One Direction member, 26, was spotted running in Rome, Italy on July 24 while sporting facial hair — and needless to say, we’re all about this new look.

The “Adore You” singer was seen getting a workout in on the narrow streets of Rome while rocking a blue trucker hat and sunglasses. He was also rocking black mesh shorts and a grey mesh tank top. Plus, the singer had his wireless headphones in during the jog. Maybe he was listening to some unreleased tracks? We can dream.

The U.K. native has been vacationing in Italy for the better part of July. He first surfaced in the Mediterranean dreamland on July 17 when he stopped in to visit renowned Italian chef Massimo Bottura at his luxury restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena. Harry’s new mustache made its first appearance in the snapshot taken with the restauranteur.

He has been spotted several times in Italy since then, most recently he stopped to pose for photos with fans in Rome on July 31. Fans suspect he’s working on some new music, since he wrote his self-titled debut in Jamaica and his second record, Fine Line, was written in Japan.

On July 30, a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for his latest single, “Watermelon Sugar,” was released. The video itself had total ’70s summer vibes — and the 3-minute peek behind the camera proved the visual was as fun to make as it was to watch. Aptly, the guitarist dedicated the music video to “touching” when it was released in May, a nod to life before the coronavirus pandemic which is when it was shot.

As for what’s next for Harry, he’s up for three MTV VMAs for the “Adore You” visual, including Best Direction. Those who are nominated for that particular award have historically been favored to be nominated for Best Music Video at the Grammys. Harry has never been nominated for one of music’s biggest awards … so fingers crossed!

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Harry and his new mustache on a run in Italy.