Gorgeous, gorgeous girl! Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has always had striking features and her beauty hasn’t faded one bit over the years. From hair color to makeup routines, the Ontario native is keen to switching up her looks. However, fans have questioned online if plastic surgery had also affected her ongoing glow up.

The Beis luggage founder hasn’t publicly admitted to undergoing the knife; however, she hasn’t shied away from sharing how she improves her looks. Shay underwent IPL (intense pushed light treatment) for melasma after giving birth to her daughter Atlas in October 2019.

Melasma is “a skin condition that causes patches and spots, usually on the face, which are darker than your natural skin tone,” according to the America Academy of Dermatology – and often occurs during pregnancy or overexposure to the sun.

Shay virtually brought her online fans along to her appointment to treat the skin condition in August 2020.

“I want to show you guys without a filter. This is my little melasma spot,” she said in the Instagram video at the time, pointing to her eye and upper lip. “And those are kind of the common areas where you get melasma. But especially for new moms who go out in the sun, this is what happens.”

Beyond correcting procedures, the Dollface actress takes very good care of skin – and by very good we mean a lengthy 58-step beauty routine. Shay shared the step-by-step process during a 2022 Beauty Secrets video segment with Vogue, which included a ton of facemasks and skincare hacks.

“I am quite a believer in anything you can do to de-puff your skin. So, if I’m getting ready for an event or any sort of photo shoot, then I like to make sure a few days before I don’t load up on sodium because my skin does puff up quite easily,” she shared in the 11-minute video. “I drink a lot of water, I don’t eat a lot of salt – I’m a big believer in lymphatic drainage, especially for my body, but also for my face. You really do notice just how much your skin has really released a lot of the fluid. And again, I sleep on my face, so that’s why sometimes when I wake up in the morning, I feel a little bit like a puffer fish.”

At the end of her skincare and makeup routine, Shay “enhances” her beauty marks located above her lip and below her left eye with a freckle pen. For the final (and most important) touch, the businesswoman brings glow to her neck and chest with body shimmer.

