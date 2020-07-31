Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to put on your favorite bikini (and your favorite mask) and rush out to hit the sun and sand! But if you’re not ready to embrace a little cellulite, know that you have options. The FDA just recently approved an injectable product called Qwo that is aimed at treating those lumpy, dimpled flesh on buttocks and thighs. While weight loss can minimize the appearance of cellulite, it’s one of the few conditions that doesn’t have a great treatment option – until now.

I spoke to some of the nation’s leading aesthetic experts to get their opinion on Qwo:

1. “Cellulite affects 90 percent of women”, notes dermatologist, Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Qwo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable that treats the underlying cause in a meaningingful way. So it smooths skin without surgery and with no downtime!”

2. “According to a recent Harris Survey Endo Aesthetics conducted, 60 percent of women think cellulite is their fault and 57 percent feel judged because of their cellulite. We’re excited to begin training physicians on Qwo in the coming months, so when it’s available in Spring 2021, we can eliminate those two misconceptions for women”, says Rob Catlin, Vice President, Aesthetic Sales and Marketing, Endo Aesthetics, the makers of Qwo.

3. “It’s always exciting when a first in class product is launched for a stubborn and incredibly common concern like cellulite”, finds dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “Qwo is the first injectable that essentially enzymatically breaks up fibrous bands that cause the dimply, depressed areas. It results in smoother skin in the treated areas!”

4. “Anything in the past that’s been available to treat cellulite in the buttocks has either been topicals or involves more invasive techniques,” says Megan Driscoll, CEO of EvolveMKD, a public relations and digital marketing agency specializing in aesthetics. “I’ll be first in line when it’s available, since it’s simply a series of three injections over three months. Totally worth it to be able to toss out all my sarongs and wear a bikini confidently again at 40!”

5. “Qwo is a game-changing new treatment that can get rid of pesky cellulite on your buttocks and thighs”, adds plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “It’s a simple injection with little to no downtime that will make you beach-body ready!”

Cellulite, while frustrating at times and historically difficult to address, has a new treatment option. It’s expected to be available from aesthetic providers early next year.