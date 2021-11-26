Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

We all know that fall weather is synonymous with dry air, cooler temperatures and pumpkin spiced lattes! I reached out to the brightest minds in skincare health to get their opinions on two of those three items and find out their favorite skin products to prevent dry skin this fall!

“As a longtime sufferer of very dry skin, I love Skinbetter Science’s Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment because it really hydrates my skin without making it feel oily or greasy,” notes dermatology deity Adeena Fried. “You can use this formula to bring moisture and hydration back to your skin anytime – so on a freezing cold day when your skin is parched it’s the perfect product!”

“Many skin creams focus on maintaining hydration, but barrier creams focus on aiding in restoration of the skin barrier,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Patrick Zito. “SkinFix’s Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream is a lipid and protein complex barrier cream. This product is worth trying if you are prone to barrier disruption and struggling with dry skin!”

“My number one tip to prevent dry, dull skin this winter is to boost moisture levels with a product that contains both hyaluronic acid (HA) and ceramides”, states aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “These two ingredients pair well together because HA has the ability to absorb a thousand times its weight in water and binds moisture to the skin, while ceramides help lock in hydration creating the ultimate boost in your skin’s moisture levels! My favorite moisturizer is Drenched by LaserAway Beauty; not only does it contain a HA Complex and ceramides, but it’s also fortified with peptides to support healthy collagen and elastin, further reducing the look of dryness.”

“It’s important to start nurturing your skin well before crisp fall weather arrives,” notes dermatologist Dr. Tejas Desai. “I recommend the daily use of a high quality moisturizer like SkinMedica‘s Replenish Hydrating Cream every day far in advance of the cooler autumn and months!”

“Looking for the perfect solution for dry, itchy skin during the winter months? I recommend applying a non-greasy, fast-absorbing product like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream right after showering to all of my patients,” states dermatologist Dr. Robert D. Murgia. “This formulation contains hyaluronic acid and essential ceramides that help to restore the body’s natural skin barrier and it’s non-comedogenic so it’s great, even for the face!”

“My go-to moisturizer in the fall is SkinCeutical’s Triple Lipid Restore, which I slather on at night to nourish my skin and support the skin barrier, which becomes compromised when skin is dehydrated”, explains dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “This product combines restorative lipids and ceramides that instantly plump and quench dry skin!”

“You may want to back off on active ingredients like chemical exfoliators and stick to gentle cleansers on the face and body when the weather gets cool and dry,” finds dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela. “My favorite is the Senzyme Cleanser.”

“Starting a daily regimen with hydration assures that facial dryness is never a ‘thing’,” says dermatologist Dr. Collin Blattner. “I’m impressed with super lightweight Amarte Aqua Veil® Pure Hydration Serum! It’s water droplet properties primes the skin perfectly for moisturizers, sunscreens and cosmetics or for nothing at all!”