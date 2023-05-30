Rapper Ice Spice Has a Big Family! Meet Her Parents, Siblings, More

Rapper Ice Spice (real name Isis Gaston) has a supportive family behind her! The New York native made her major rise to fame in 2022, and has since collaborated with musical giants, including Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, among others.

“By the time the Bronx started popping up, I was already in the booth, plotting. But hearing [about other rappers] was definitely more of a motivation too,” she told Dazed during a March 2023 interview. “Just knowing that now we have a spotlight in the Bronx. I feel like when there’s an artist buzzing out the Bronx, that gives other people a chance to shine too.”

Other than making her mark on the musical map, Ice Spice also has a big family behind her that always showing support. Keep reading for details on her parents, siblings and more.

Who Are Ice Spice’s Mom and Dad?



Although their names have not yet been revealed, Ice Spice spoke about her family during an interview with The Cut from February 2023. In the article, she shared that her parents were separated while she was growing up in the Bronx.

Her father is an underground rapper who “inspired” the “Princess Diana” singer to start making her own music.

“I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler, probably. And I remember little flashes. Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you,” she told Paper magazine in April 2023. “Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first. He’s a music lover himself. He’s a true hip-hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He’s always educating me on hip-hop and s–t like that.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Similarly, Ice Spice briefly spoke about her mom during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden from February 2023.

“Mom’s a baddie, so she know what it is,” she shared at the time.

Who Are Ice Spice’s Siblings?

She has five younger siblings, making her the eldest child.

“Their friends and classmates treat them really well because they know they my sister, and I love that for them,” Ice Spice told The Cut. “There’s been a point where they’ve been bullied — we’ve all been bullied at one point — but they don’t gotta deal with that. Like, now they GOATed.”

Where Did Ice Spice’s Name Come From?

“I chose Ice Spice because it literally rhymes,” she shared with Elle in January 2023. “I was 14 [years old] coming up with like a finsta name and I was like ‘what rhymes with ice? Spice.’ Plus I love spicy food too. I put hot sauce on everything.”