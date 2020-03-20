Just because Chanel West Coast is currently single and ready to mingle, doesn’t mean that the longtime Ridiculousness star hasn’t had her fair share of past romances. In fact, Chanel has been in two public relationships over the years. First, with Scottish singer Liam Horne, followed by a fling with rapper Solo Lucci.

That said, the rapper knows exactly what she’s looking for in a life partner. “I do like being an independent woman, but I’m really sick of being held down in my career by everyone and their mother,” the reality babe wrote in a now-deleted message on Instagram in December 2019. “Can a successful and powerful man marry me already so this industry can finally stop holding me down?” Preach!

She added the hashtags, “#Single #KeepingItREAL #IWantToBeMarried #WhereAreTheRealMenAt #PowerCouplesGoFar #INeedaRealMan.”

