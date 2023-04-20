The most unexpected reality TV crossover! Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to sharing intimate details of her love life with fans. Over the years, they’ve seen the Good American founder get married to Lamar Odom, go through a divorce and face infidelity scandals with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Now, is she ready to find a husband on Love Is Blind? Keep reading to find out!

Is Khloe Kardashian Joining ‘Love Is Blind’?

The Kardashians star gave fans a pleasant surprise when she posted slay-worthy snapshots via Instagram with Love Is Blind season 3 star Alexa Lemieux at a Good American event on April 19.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins,” Khloé captioned the post. “I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

Alexa swooned over the A-lister and expressed her love for Khloé in the comments section.

LCD / SplashNews.com

“Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr,” she wrote.

The Netflix star posted the pictures on her Instagram account hours later, telling fans, “For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment.”

Khloé hyped up her new bestie, responding, “You’re gorgeous.”

Do Fans Want to See Khloe Kardashian on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Love Is Blind fans were living for Khloé’s crossover proposal and shared their support for the idea in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“That would be fun if you went on LIB,” an online user wrote, while a second person commented, “Hhahahah yes that would be so epic! A kardashian season of love is blind!!! It would break the internet [sic].”

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton also swooned over the idea in the comments.

As some people were excited thinking of a Kardashians and Love Is Blind collab, others shared how they wanted a celebrity season of the hit Netflix dating show.

“Celebrity LIB.. yesss I’m here for it,” a fan commented.

A different person wrote, “We all vote a celebrity LIB season.”

Is Khloe Kardashian Single?

Khloé’s last public relationship was with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True and their infant son, whose name has yet to be announced.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA star experienced an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. They most recently split in June 2021 after news broke that he fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols during his relationship with Khloé.

Although they are no longer a couple, they actively coparent their two kids and Khloé supported Tristan after his mother died in January 2023. Additionally, she posted a birthday tribute via Instagram for Tristan two months later.

“My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation [sic]. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy.”