Is Kylie Jenner’s Butt Real? See Before and After Booty Photos of the ‘Kardashians’ Star

Kylie Jenner has blossomed beautifully throughout her time in the spotlight. From first appearing on her family’s hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007 to now starring on their Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kylie continues to grow before fans’ eyes. However, the mom of two has also faced rumors about her booty, as viewers have noticed her curves came in almost flawlessly. So, is Kylie’s butt real?

Even though many have presumed the Kylie Cosmetics founder got booty enhancements, Kylie has not publicly addressed the allegations. However, she responded to general plastic surgery accusations in a February 2019 interview with Paper magazine.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she told the outlet, before adding that she is “terrified” of doing so and “would never.”

She then concluded, “They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Four years prior, Kylie doubled down on the plastic surgery speculation in an interview with Grazia magazine, attributing her physical changes to aging.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery,” she said in 2015. “I’ve never been under the knife. People flashback to pictures of me when I was 12 and say ‘Kylie’s so different,’ but how can I look the same from 12 to 18?”

The KUWTK alum, however, is dedicated to a strict workout regimen, especially after giving birth to baby No. 2, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. After they welcomed their son in February 2022, Kylie updated her Instagram followers on how her postpartum workout journey was going.

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she confessed in a series of Instagram Stories in March of that year.

Despite the difficulty in sticking to her exercise routine, the makeup mogul motivated her fans by telling them she was able to “make it to this workout today.” Not only that, but she also shared stunning photos of her post-baby body abs and hourglass figure over time.

More than one month later, Kylie announced she had dropped a whopping 40 pounds so far after she had “gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy.”

