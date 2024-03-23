Is Lisa Rinna Returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Lisa Rinna was the epitome of a divisive star during her run in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, since her departure from the popular Bravo series, fans have wondered if she’ll ever make a return.

Is Lisa Rinna Returning to ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa has firmly stated that she will not ever return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 22, 2024, host Jennifer Hudson asked Lisa if she would “ever do Housewives again.”

“No. Never,” Lisa replied immediately. “I wouldn’t.”

That doesn’t mean the former Days of Our Lives star regrets her time on the reality series, though.

“Listen, I’m grateful for the experience,” Lisa continued. “I think it has made me a better actor because I’m acting again and, I’m not kidding. Working with those women, going through that experience … I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for for eight years on [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,] I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I had a lot to pull from after working eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn’t done that show. I’m grateful for that show, and I’m the person I am today because of it, but I’ll never go back.”

Why Did Lisa Rinna Leave ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa’s contract with Bravo expired at the end of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, but she didn’t reveal her decision not to return until three months after the season 12 reunion was filmed. A trailer for season 13 shared a screenshot of the Melrose Place alum’s resignation letter.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

“I will not be renewing my contract, and I will not be coming back to RHOBH,” the letter addressed to an NBCUniversal email on September 10, 2022, read. “Thank you so much for 8 years!!!! All the best, Lisa.”

Lisa also confirmed the news to Life & Style on January 5, 2023.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa said in the statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Lisa Rinna Left ‘RHOBH’ Amid Drama With Costars

Lisa made enemies with costars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Vanderpump during her time on the show, and Vanderpump even threw some shade Lisa’s way when she announced her departure.

“Ding dong,” Vanderpump tweeted on January 5, 2023. The diss seemed to be referring to the famed Wizard of Oz song, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead.”