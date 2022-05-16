A sweet remembrance. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparked pregnancy rumors on Sunday, May 15, after the rapper — whose real name is Colson Baker — performed at the Billboard Music Awards. However, fans have seemingly debunked the rumors, noting that MGK was seemingly referring to the couple’s past miscarriage.

While taking the stage to sing the song “Twin Flame” — which was released on his Mainstream Sellout album in March — MGK, 32, stopped halfway through the song and dedicated the performance to “our unborn child.” Fans immediately took to Twitter and started to speculate that he and Megan, 36, were expecting. One person shared a photo of the Nerve actor’s album zine where he discusses the song’s meaning, apparently alluding to a past pregnancy loss, which neither of them have discussed publicly.

“The second part of this song came almost two years later,” MGK wrote. “Well, it actually started as a song called ‘one day and 10 weeks.’ Then, I made a song called ‘Last November.’ Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private, and I circled back to this song and decided to add on to the story. Our story.”

The title of the song, “Twin Flame,” seemingly comes from multiple interviews in which MGK and Megan refer to their strong connection as a couple.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Jennifer’s Body star explained on the “Give them Lala” podcast in July 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

Megan went on to say that she and “Bloody Valentine” musician are “actually two halves of the same soul.” She added, “I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

In January of this year, the couple announced their engagement. Megan shared the news with a romantic Instagram video, revealing that MGK got down on one knee under a banyan tree.

“We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” she wrote. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood.”