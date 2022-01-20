That’s amore! After their dreamy January 11 engagement in Puerto Rico, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox followed it up with an equally romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy. The Transformers actress shared a series of photos from their getaway with fans via Instagram on Thursday, January 20.

Their gorgeous getaway came on the heels of MGK walking in a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in nearby Milan, and the pair stayed on in Italy to make the most of their trip overseas.

Megan, 35, shared two photos of the couple cuddled together over lunch. She wore a belly-baring crop top sweater, while the “My Bloody Valentine” rocker, 31, donned a Dolce & Gabbana striped turtleneck. They later donned fleece coats while going for a stroll up one of Lake Como’s delightful walkways.

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for Megan and MGK’s winter excursion, with the lake perfectly glassy under bluebird skies. The pair took a boat ride, where the New Girl alum flashed her new diamond and emerald engagement ring in one photo.

Lake Como is a celebrity destination hotbed in the warm summer months, and George Clooney has famously owned a longtime summer home on its shores. But Megan and her fiancé enjoyed the mild winter weather and lack of crowds, along with the lake’s stunning views. The location sure would be romantic for a destination wedding!

After a year and a half of dating, MGK, real name Colson Baker, proposed to Megan under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico, where their romance first blossomed while on location shooting the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020

“Yes, in this life and every life,” the rocker wrote next to a video of the engagement ring on Megan’s finger in a January 12 Instagram video, adding, “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

He continued, “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald [her birth stone] and the diamond [my birth stone] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” including their engagement date, “1-11-2022.”

Scroll down for photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romantic Lake Como getaway.