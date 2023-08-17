A sister’s support goes a long way. Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly reacted to Britney Spears’ split from her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari.

Jamie Lynn, 32, “liked” — then “unliked” — an Instagram post about Britney, 41, and Sam’s separation on Wednesday, August 16, according to multiple outlets. The Zoey 101 alum’s reported online activity came just hours after a source exclusively told Life & Style that the “Gimme More” artist and Sam, 29, were headed for a divorce.

“It was never perfect, but the relationship started to crumble after they got married,” the insider revealed. “Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant. One minute, she loves and adores Sam, kissing and hugging him, and the next minute, he’s the enemy.”

The source also described how the Spears-Asghari household has been, noting that Britney would “scream at him that he was a con man, that he fooled her into believing that he cared about her.”

“It’s gotten really ugly,” the insider added. “I’d say Sam has definitely endured abusive behavior. There’s no going back at this point.”

Speculation over Britney and Sam’s marriage swirled since the beginning of the year. However, the personal trainer shut down split rumors multiple times. The most recent occasion was when Sam slammed breakup reports in May via a since-deleted social media video.

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over,” Sam said in the now-deleted clip, before adding, “Don’t believe what you read online.”

At the time, Britney seemingly confirmed that she and Sam were in a good place by sharing a since-removed Instagram video of them kissing. She captioned the clip, “I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday!!”

Sam and Britney first met in 2016 and dated for nearly five years before announcing their engagement. They tied the knot in June 2022 at an intimate yet star-studded wedding in Los Angeles. Friends such as Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Madonna attended the event, but Jamie was reportedly not invited to her sister’s nuptials.

As for the two famous sisters, Jamie Lynn and Britney have had a complicated relationship for years. Previously, the “Womanizer” songstress slammed the former Nickelodeon star multiple times on Twitter and Instagram in since-deleted posts. Most of the accusations involved Britney’s past conservatorship, which she was placed under by her and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears, in Februay 2008. Nearly twelve years later, Britney successfully argued to terminate the conservatorship, and a judge granted the request in November 2021.

Jamie, however, maintained a positive attitude when it came to her older sister. In June 2021, the Sweet Magnolias actress shared a video to her Instagram Stories, explaining that she didn’t speak out about Britney’s conservatorship battle until the pop star did.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” Jamie said at the time. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

In January 2022, Jamie released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she described her and Britney’s “sisterly bond.” In one chapter, Jamie Lynn noted that the Grammy Award winner was “like a second mother [to her].”