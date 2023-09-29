Despite Jeezy filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai on September 14, the pair are still living under the same roof in their Atlanta home more than two weeks later, and it is reportedly just as awkward as the arrangement seems.

While the former couple are maintaining little interaction and only seeing each other when coming and going, Jeezy, 46, and Jeannie, 44, decided to still cohabitate for the time being for the sake of their young daughter, Monaco, TMZ reported on Friday, September 29.

Their only child together was born in January 2022, and Jeannie has shared numerous Instagram videos showing how she’s learning to talk and hitting other developmental milestones.

Jeezy claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation” when he filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. The documents revealed that the pair had separated and that they had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jeannie was reportedly “blindsided” by the divorce filing, as she gushed about Jeezy in a September 6 Instagram post, proudly calling him her “husband” and praising his new memoir becoming a New York Times best seller. “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you, my love,” the former The Real host wrote in the caption.

The former Style Network star shared an accompanying video with Monaco where they prayed about blessings. Jeannie said, “God, I want to thank you for my family,” which the toddler sweetly repeated back. Next, Jeannie said, “God, thank you for my daddy and his work to help people believe in themselves just like he teaches me.” Eight days later, Jeezy filed for divorce.

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down,” a source told Page Six on September 21. “Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit,” the insider added.

Jeezy and Jeannie met in November 2018 when he made an appearance on The Real. The duo dated privately the following year until making their first public appearance together at Atlanta’s inaugural SnoBall Gala in August 2019. The “Soul Survivor” rapper proposed in April 2020, and the couple wed at their Atlanta home in March 2021.

It was Jeezy’s first marriage and Jeannie’s second. She wed Sportsman Channel star Freddy Harteis in 2007, although they split in 2017.

Jeannie has not commented on the divorce or responded to Jeezy’s filing. She has not shared any posts to her social media since prior to the split. The rap icon however shared a cryptic message to his Instagram on the day he filed the divorce paperwork, showing himself posing in front of a luxury Mercedes Benz with the caption, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Ever since, he’s shared various posts with inspirational messages promoting his memoir, Adversity for Sale. Some of the captions have included, “Dream it. Work for it. Go get it,” and “Ain’t nothing in your comfort zone but comfort. I’m going out on a limb because that’s where the fruit is.”