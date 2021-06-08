Exclusive Jeffree Star Says Ex Andre Marhold Reached Out After His Accident, Gave a ‘Heartfelt’ Apology

Burying the hatchet? Jeffree Star says his ex Andre Marhold reached out after the YouTuber’s serious car crash in April. “It was really heartfelt, and it was after the accident. I think maybe me almost dying … he felt like he had to get some things off his chest,” Jeffree exclusively tells Life & Style.

The beauty guru, 35, and the basketball player, 30, who took their romance public in August 2020, had a highly publicized falling out less than two months later. At the time, Jeffree claimed Andre “played” him, noting via Instagram Stories that some of his “Louis Vuitton luggage,” “backpacks” and “sunglasses” went “missing” following their split.

Courtesy of Jeffree Star/Instagram; Life & Style

Shortly thereafter, Andre called out Jeffree on social media. “Y’all this man lies [through] his teeth! Sad, bruh. Jeffree, unblock [me] so we can talk about this on [Instagram Live], so the people can see how you lie!” he posted to his Instagram Stories.

However, it appears as though they’ve moved past the scandal altogether. “I always respect people who can just man to man apologize,” Jeffree explains. “So, I accepted it definitely.”

Since the pair’s breakup, the Los Angeles native has had a few notable realizations about dating in the public eye. “The takeaway is when I’m hanging out with someone and I’m not serious [about them], I shouldn’t put it all over social media,” Jeffree says.

“That was definitely a mistake that I learned not to blast things out when you’re first getting to know someone and not even really dating, maybe just hooking up,” he adds. “Don’t maybe share to the whole world.”

In addition to making amends with Andre, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder, whose company will be partnering with TheOD Foundation for Pride month to support currently and formerly incarcerated LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as those serving alternate forms of criminal supervision, is healing from his car accident — both physically and mentally.

Jeffree and his longtime friend Daniel Lucas were hospitalized on April 16 after the influencer’s Rolls Royce SUV hit a patch of black ice in Wyoming and flipped three times. “It was really, really, really f–ing scary,” Jeffree recalled in a May 18 YouTube video. “It was probably one of the scariest things that’s ever happened to me.”

While his loved ones were there for him every step of the way, he did receive a lot of online backlash. “So many of our supporters and family and friends, obviously, were so concerned, had so much empathy, but I think we won the Guinness Book of World Records of most people telling us they wished we would have died,” he detailed.

Although it will take “months,” Jeffree assured fans that he will fully recover.