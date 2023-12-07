Jennifer Lawrence has been in the business since she was a teen — and her looks have been scrutinized just as long. In a recent sitdown with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, the 33-year-old blasted speculation that she’s already had work done on her famous face. Giving a shout-out to her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, the No Hard Feelings star joked that she calls him a “plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” she continued. “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”

The Oscar winner and the reality star, 26, also bonded over being compared to photos of their younger selves. “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” Jennifer explained. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

Wed to art gallery director Cooke Maroney since 2019 and mom to son Cy, almost 2, Jennifer isn’t averse to plastic surgery, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She just gets annoyed when people accuse her of getting work done on her face, which isn’t true,” says the insider. “That’s not to say she wouldn’t get some nip/tuck in the future. She says nothing’s wrong if it makes you happy.”