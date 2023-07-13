Stepmom goals! Jennifer Lopez was spotted bringing her stepdaughter Violet Affleck out for a stylish outing in Los Angeles.

Jennifer, 53, was seen opting for a business casual-esque look for the afternoon on Wednesday, July 12, wearing a beige collared long-sleeved blouse, white pants and wedged heels while she clutched a white purse in one hand. She also accessorized with a pair of rose-colored sunglasses.

For Violet’s part, the 17-year-old wore a knitted beige blouse with a multi-colored maxi skirt and blue sneakers. Violet also wore a white face mask and an over-the-shoulder floral purse as well.

Both ladies wore their brunette hair down in similar styles as Violet and Jennifer exited the Ivy restaurant in L.A.

Just one day prior, Jennifer was seen out and about with her child Emme Muñiz in the City of Angels, rocking opposite styles. Emme, 15, opted for an edgier outfit — a black tee and loose-fitted jeans — while their mother sported a baggy beige sweatshirt and pants.

In addition to Emme, Jennifer shares son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Jennifer’s husband, Ben Affleck, shares Violet as well as daughter Seraphina and son Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Affleck-Lopez household is seemingly the picture-perfect example of blended family goals in the public eye, as both Ben, 50, and Jennifer have been spotted bonding with one another’s children. Even Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer, 51, was seen bringing Emme and Seraphina, 14, to Disneyland with a group of friends in May.

Ben and Jennifer officially tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas and made it a point to include all of their kids in their subsequent Georgia wedding ceremony the following month. Not only that, but the Gigli costars even brought a few of their children along for their honeymoon in Paris that summer.

Since then, fans have spotted the big, happy family spending time together on multiple adventures, from amusement park visits to fun vacations, and to simple local shopping trips together.

While Jennifer was already a pro with kids before marrying Ben, she recently opened up to E! News about her role in Netflix’s The Mother, which saw her portray an undercover agent who reunites with her teenage daughter.

“I really found during this movie, I became a better mom because I was thinking about it,” she explained to the outlet. “I was exploring what [being a mom] meant. … There’s no one perfect version of a mom. There’s all different kinds of perfect versions of mothers.”

For Ben’s part, the Argo actor easily became part of Emme and Max’s world just as he did with his own kids, embracing the stepdad life effortlessly.

Shortly after Jennifer and Ben started dating again in mid-2021, an insider exclusively told In Touch how he “connected” with J. Lo’s twins. Previously, the couple dated from 2002 to 2004, breaking off their engagement earlier that year. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance in 2021.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart,” the source said. “He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long.”