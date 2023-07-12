Trendy and edgy! Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz were spotted showing off their opposite summer styles while enjoying an afternoon together in Los Angeles.

Jennifer, 53, was seen wearing a chic all-beige outfit, which included a baggy sweatshirt, sweatpants and a matching cowgirl hat while she clutched a small purse in one hand as she walked outside with Emme, 15, after grabbing a bite to eat at Mauro’s in L.A. on Tuesday, July 11, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. The “On the Floor” hitmaker completed the full look with a pair of pink sunglasses and sparkling gold boots.

For Emme’s part, the teen looked cool in a black graphic T-shirt, loose-fitted jeans and black sneakers while keeping their headphones around their neck.

In addition to Emme, Jennifer shares her son, Max Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Fans have watched Emme blossom into a young adult over the years, especially after they made their onstage debut next to their mother at the February 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show, singing renditions of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” and Jennifer’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

Afterward, Emme released their book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day later that year. But it was in 2021 when the teenager started playing around with different fashion trends, including hairstyles and edgy clothes. From their former blue hair color to rocking black and red streaks, Emme knew how to shake things up when it came to having fun with different styles and preferences.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021.

Even though the mother and child have “varying tastes in fashion,” J. Lo and Emme still help each other out when it comes to choosing outfits from time to time, the insider noted, adding that Emme has “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for their mom in the past.

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the source said at the time. “They love writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard. Obviously, it helps being the daughter of a famous celebrity, but Emme also wants to make it on their own!”

Emme’s creativity should come as no surprise to fans, as they’ve seen the teen explore various avenues in the arts, particularly music. In June 2022, Jennifer’s teenager returned to the stage at Dodger Stadium, as both of them sang an emotional duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.”

Although Jennifer’s twins are growing up, the Shotgun Wedding actress is still finding new ways to be the best mom she can be to them. After filming her recent Netflix movie, The Mother, J. Lo revealed that the dramatic and cutthroat role helped her become “a better mom” in real life.

“I was exploring what that meant because the woman in this movie really doesn’t know how to be a mom when her kid and her are reunited at 12 years old,” Jennifer explained to E! News on May 11. “There’s no one perfect version of a mom. There’s all different kinds of perfect versions of mothers.”