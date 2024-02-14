Jennifer Lopez claimed she wore a “dress from an old movie” during her July 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, but now she’s admitting that wasn’t actually the case.

In a video interview with Variety on Tuesday, February 13, Jennifer, 54, was asked if she donned the white jacquard Alexander McQueen dress from 2004’s Jersey Girl, which she shared photos of in her wedding announcement post via her On the JLo newsletter.

“No, that’s not true,” she replied. “I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don’t have that dress.”

“Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those, so I had all these wedding dresses in my house. And when we, at the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day, I just had a dress,” she said. “It’s not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie.”

In photos she shared from her wedding to Ben, 51, at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel, J. Lo wore an off-the-shoulder gown with long lace sleeves, but that’s all that fans got to see.

When announcing her marriage to Ben, Jennifer told readers she had the “dress for so many years,” and “I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she wrote of the dress.

Jennifer’s character in 2022’s Marry Me donned an elaborate Zuhair Murad off-white wedding gown with shiny gold and pink embellishments. In Shotgun Wedding, her character wore her future mother-in-law’s wedding dress that ended up dirty and torn to shreds after pirates took over the island where she was getting married.

The multihyphenate went on to wear three different Ralph Lauren gowns when she and Ben had their formal wedding for family and friends on August 20, 2022, at his estate in Southeast Georgia.

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” Jennifer wrote on her On the JLo newsletter at the time.

After wearing a short-sleeved gown with a high neck and ruffled hem for their wedding ceremony, the Hustlers star changed into two other looks for the dinner and reception that followed.

Jennifer and Ben got back together in May 2021 after calling off their original wedding in 2003 and breaking up in January 2004. The Air actor proposed for the second time in April 2022.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” she wrote about the festivities. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”